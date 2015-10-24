Update: Odom experienced 12 strokes before he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel nearly two weeks ago, reports TMZ. Doctors conducted multiple brain scans, and although the strokes did not affect his vital organs, Odom's motor skills were left impaired. While only time will tell if he'll be able to walk and talk again, there's little hope left for Odom's kidneys. He continues dialysis and may need a transplant.
Update: Odom is being discharged from Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas and transported to Los Angeles for treatment, according to E! Online. "Doctors were in the early stages of working out the logistics of how the athlete would be transported to SoCal, because Lamar's stature previously prohibited him from being airlifted in a helicopter." However, there's no word yet on exactly how Odom will be transported.
Update: E! Online reports that Odom is making "great progress." A source says Odom passed a swallow test, showing neurological function and proving that he can swallow on his own. The former NBA star was also helped out of bed for the first time, moving with assistance into a chair. Despite all the good news, doctors still caution that there's room for possible setbacks.
Update: TMZ is reporting that Odom is continuing to show signs of recovery. The site's source says the former ballplayer has been responding to doctors both physically and verbally on Saturday. He's also completely off the ventilator and breathing on his own, but several of his failed organs are still not responding.
Update: According to E! Online, Odom reportedly woke up and spoke to Khloé. The site's source says that Odom gave her a thumbs up and said "Hey, baby," before falling back asleep. E! Online also reports that he is no longer relying on a breathing tube.
Updated at 3:15 p.m. on October 16: USA Today reports that Lamar Odom opened his eyes this morning. The news came from a person at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where Odom has been in intensive care since Tuesday.
Updated at 2 p.m. on October 16: TMZ is now reporting that Lamar Odom's condition "has improved in a hugely important way," according to the site's sources. "Tests on Lamar's heart Friday morning revealed his heart function is 'much better.' Doctors have told Lamar's friends and family this is a good sign of improvement, that a critical organ is responding."
TMZ also reports that doctors have ordered most visitors to leave Odom's hospital room so he can have complete calm.
Updated at 1:30 p.m. on October 15: ET Online reportedly spoke to a source close to Lamar Odom, who claims "there have been a few encouraging moments" during Odom's time in the hospital. ET writes that Odom was placed in a medically induced coma on Wednesday, but he "briefly fluttered open his eyes," and at one point, "Kim Kardashian believed he squeezed her hand."
While there have been moments of hope, ET also reports that Odom remains in critical condition and has been placed on dialysis for failing kidneys.
Updated at 1 p.m. on October 14: People has brought forth new details about what caused Lamar Odom to be rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. A source is said to "have been told by doctors that 'cocaine and opiates' were found in Odom's system." The doctors also say that Odom has "had a couple of strokes" in the time since he was found unconscious in his suite at the Love Ranch South in Nevada.
Updated at 10:25 a.m. on October 14: In a statement to Us Weekly, Odom's publicist says that, "Family and friends are extremely concerned for Lamar." She also urges the public, "Please don't listen to the false information being circulated unofficially. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."
Us is also reporting that Khloé Kardashian is now at the hospital with Odom, and her sister Kim Kardashian West and mother Kris Jenner have reportedly joined her. The New York Daily News adds that Odom's former teammate Kobe Bryant is at Odom's bedside at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV, as well.
Odom's father, Joe, spoke to HollywoodLife after the news of Odom's hospitalization broke. He told the site he's "so depressed right now" over the news about Lamar, and that he thinks his son was "drugged." "Somebody drugged my son. There’s no way he’s down there partying crazy like that. No way. I knew something was wrong because I’ve been calling him all day and he hasn’t been answering. I’m depressed right now — this is messed up! What can I do right now? That’s my son. I’m really hurt right now. This is the first time I’m hearing about it. Let’s give this some time. I pray that he will come out of this. I need all his fans to send him well wishes. If Khloé knows anything about this, please, tell her to call me. We all love Lamar and want him to pull through this," Joe said to HollywoodLife.
This story was originally published on October 13, 2015:
Earlier tonight, TMZ reported that Lamar Odom was in a Nevada hospital after being found unconscious in a brothel. Per TMZ, Odom was "fighting for his life" after he was discovered at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada. People confirmed the news an hour after TMZ posted its report. Odom had checked into the Love Ranch South on Saturday.
According to TMZ's report, Odom was found unconscious by a woman who entered his VIP suite earlier this afternoon. The woman called the manager, who rolled Odom on his side. The manager told TMZ that, "mucus-type liquid [was] coming out of his nose and mouth." Odom was then taken to a local hospital, intubated, and airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital.
People adds that Odom's condition is serious enough that his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian has been contacted. Odom was reportedly at the Love Ranch South by himself, with no friends or family members.
Refinery29 has reached out to Odom's rep for news about his condition. We will update this story as more information becomes available. (TMZ)
OPENER PHOTO: Picture Perfect/REX USA.
