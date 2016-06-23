Skip navigation!
Victoria Phillips
US News
UPDATE: Texas Cop Caught On Video Violently Cuffing Teens Won't Face Trial
Victoria Phillips
Jun 23, 2016
US
4 Dead, Dozens Injured After Car Crashes Into Oklahoma State Homecoming Parade
Victoria Phillips
Oct 25, 2015
US
A Woman Overdosed on Tanning Injections & We Have So Many Questions
Victoria Phillips
Oct 24, 2015
Makeup
A Makeup Artist Gave These Disney Princesses A Gory Makeover
Here is the 1st of my 5 creepy Disney Princesses for the @velourlashesofficial Halloween Pop-Up Event! In my version of the 'Happily Never After' Ariel
by
Victoria Phillips
Pop Culture
See Inside Olivier Rousteing of Balmain's 30th Birthday Bash
Olivier Rousteing has plenty to celebrate lately. Not only did the Balmain creative director just turn 30, his highly anticipated collection for H&M —
by
Victoria Phillips
US
Update: Lamar Odom Experienced A Dozen Strokes
Update: Odom experienced 12 strokes before he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel nearly two weeks ago, reports TMZ. Doctors conducted multiple
by
Lauren Le Vine
Pop Culture
This Haunted House Is So Scary You Need A Safe Word
"There's a lot going on...You will get touched and you might get wet," Heather Luther, co-creator of haunted house The 17th Door, told ABC. Located in
by
Victoria Phillips
People
#CocksNotGlocks Campus Carry Protest Is Ingenious
Students at the University of Texas at Austin aren't too happy with a new law that allows more guns on campus. To protest, they're walking around with
by
Victoria Phillips
Movies
New Movie Helped Vin Diesel Deal With Paul Walker's Death
Vin Diesel's latest movie, The Last Witch Hunter, wasn't just a passion project, it was ultimately a way for the star to deal with the tragic passing of
by
Victoria Phillips
TV Shows
Surprise! Kanye West Auditioned For American Idol
Mr. West is in the building. American Idol fans and judges alike were surprised Saturday when Kanye West stopped by auditions in San Francisco. Wife Kim
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Even Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Struggled With Wedding Pla...
Celebrities, they're just like us! No, really. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux finally tied the
by
Victoria Phillips
Body
This Man's Stomach Turns Carbs Into Alcohol (Seriously)
What would you do if your stomach could turn carbohydrates into alcohol? You're probably thinking you'd be pretty pumped, right? Well, it's not exactly as
by
Victoria Phillips
TV Shows
The New
Zoey 101
Clip You Never Knew You Wanted
Brace yourselves Zoey 101 fans, the show is back! Well, sort of. Let us start at the beginning: Zoey 101 was a popular show on Nickelodeon in the early
by
Victoria Phillips
Travel
Hero Pilot Saves Dog From Freezing To Death
A quick-thinking Air Canada pilot saved a dog's life this week when he redirected a Toronto-bound flight in order to keep the pooch from below-freezing
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Beyoncé Shares Cute Vacation Video Of Blue Ivy
While you're sweating Beyoncé's new song with Naughty Boy this weekend, she's busy reminding fans via Instagram that she doesn't have a care in the world
by
Victoria Phillips
Health Trends
Are You A Good Person? Science Will Tell You Soon
Researchers at Wake Forest University want to find the world's best humans and hope that they'll rub off on the rest of us. No, really. Scientists at
by
Victoria Phillips
Politics
This 2-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Will Put A Smile On Your...
Friends always told Julie Britton that her daughter, Connie-Rose, had a beautiful smile. So much so, that she decided to send a few snaps of the beaming
by
Victoria Phillips
Politics
Alaska's Mount McKinley Gets A New (Old) Name
The tallest mountain in America is about to undergo a name change. On Sunday, President Obama announced that Alaska's Mount McKinley would be renamed
by
Victoria Phillips
TV Shows
This
Friends
Theory About Ross & His Son Will Break Your...
What if Ross Geller actually lost custody of his first child, Ben? There we said it. Now, let's start from the beginning: Blogger D.F. Lovett theorizes
by
Victoria Phillips
Music
Watch Justin Bieber Get Silly & Serious Before The VMAs
It looks like we aren't the only ones eagerly anticipating Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards. Performer Justin Bieber took to Instagram Sunday to
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Tracee Ellis Ross & Jessica Simpson Have A Sister Moment
Just in case you needed a reminder that two of America's most talented — and musically inclined — families are now united as one, Tracee Ellis Ross
by
Victoria Phillips
Mind
Good News Worriers, You're Probably A Creative Genius
You were told nothing good would ever come of your worrying. Well, hooray, over-analyzers, the day has come. Thanks to a recent study, there's now
by
Victoria Phillips
Pop Culture
Hilary Duff Had The Perfect Weekend Outfit In This
Lizzie McG...
Overalls: they aren't just for farmers or cute little kids anymore. From street style stars to celebrities and the fashion crowd, this childhood staple
by
Victoria Phillips
Living
Professional Wedding Guests Are Actually A Thing
Because weddings aren't expensive enough as it is, couples in South Korea are actually spending even more money to pay for professional guests, a.k.a.
by
Victoria Phillips
Music
One Direction Reportedly Going In Different Directions
One Direction fans, are you sitting down? You should definitely be sitting down (or at least not near anything easily breakable). According to People, 1D
by
Victoria Phillips
TV Shows
Here's What The Original
Full House
Cast Thought of That...
Remember that Lifetime TV Unauthorized Full House Story movie? Well, it aired on Saturday night (though you might have watched it via DVR Sunday), and
by
Victoria Phillips
Politics
Police Thwarted Possible Attack At Pokemon World Championship
Yes, you read that right. Two men drove from Iowa to Massachusetts with the hope of "killing the competition" at the Pokemon World Championship. We're
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Christine Ouzounian Reportedly Offered $1 Million To Star In Batm...
It looks like former Affleck/Garner nanny Christine Ouzounian's time in the spotlight isn't over just yet. Not only has the ex-babysitter been put
by
Victoria Phillips
Entertainment News
Morgan Freeman's Step-Granddaughter Found Stabbed To Death
Update: The New York Post is reporting that the fatal stabbing of E'Dena Hines may have been part of an attempted exorcism by her boyfriend Lamar
by
Victoria Phillips
Celebrity Beauty
This 60-Year-Old Is Your New YouTube Beauty Guru
Age before beauty, isn't that how the saying goes? Not so for 60-year-old beauty vlogger, mother of two, and grandmother of seven, Melissa55. Jezebel
by
Victoria Phillips
