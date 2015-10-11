Students at the University of Texas at Austin aren't too happy with a new law that allows more guns on campus. To protest, they're walking around with dildos, instead.
"You're carrying a gun to class? Yeah, well I'm carrying a HUGE DILDO," wrote Jessica Jin on the event's Facebook page. "Just about as effective at protecting us from sociopathic shooters, but much safer for recreational play."
According to Jin, it's a fallacy (get it?) to believe guns make you safe. Over 2,000 students are signed up to participate in the "strap-in" next year on August 24, the school's first day of the fall semester.
With recent shootings at Texas Southern University, as well as on campuses in Arizona and Oregon, it's not surprising these students are protesting (in the most hilarious way).
Senate Bill 11, the campus carry law signed in June, goes into effect August 2016, allowing licensed firearm owners to carry concealed handguns into nearly any building on campus.
Protests from both students and the community have fallen on deaf ears, while Jin urges any and everyone to join the cause.
"ANYBODY can participate in solidarity: Alum, non-UT students, people outside of Texas," she wrote on the group's page. "Come one dildo, come all dildos."
