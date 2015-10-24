Story from Pop Culture

See Inside Olivier Rousteing of Balmain's 30th Birthday Bash

Victoria Phillips
Olivier Rousteing has plenty to celebrate lately.

Not only did the Balmain creative director just turn 30, his highly anticipated collection for H&M — which pretty much the entire world is coveting — drops in just two weeks.

How's a guy to commemorate such momentous occasions? With an L.A. party that basically looks like a Balmain campaign come to life, of course. Not surprisingly, the guest list included all of Rousteing's model-muse favorites: the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Cara Delevingne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chanel Iman, and Jourdan Dunn, to name a few.

Every single snap from the soirée could seriously be a billboard. This is one ridiculously good-looking group of people. What we would give to be a fly on the wall! Le sigh. At least there's always Instagram.

