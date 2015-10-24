Olivier Rousteing has plenty to celebrate lately.
Not only did the Balmain creative director just turn 30, his highly anticipated collection for H&M — which pretty much the entire world is coveting — drops in just two weeks.
How's a guy to commemorate such momentous occasions? With an L.A. party that basically looks like a Balmain campaign come to life, of course. Not surprisingly, the guest list included all of Rousteing's model-muse favorites: the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Cara Delevingne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chanel Iman, and Jourdan Dunn, to name a few.
Every single snap from the soirée could seriously be a billboard. This is one ridiculously good-looking group of people. What we would give to be a fly on the wall! Le sigh. At least there's always Instagram.
