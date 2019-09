A Woman Overdosed on Tanning Injections & We Have So Many Questions

The Yale School of Public Health identified a gene that may be associated with tanning dependence in a small percentage of the population. This small study found the gene makes tanning have a similar affect on the brain as substance dependence, and "is defined by specific behaviors and symptoms, such as continued and frequent tanning, despite adverse consequences."Brenda Cartmel, a senior research scientist at Yale and the lead author of the tanning gene study, said in a statement that while their study was conducted on a small sample size and requires replication in future studies, they are hopeful that "it will help us understand more about the biology of tanning dependence and may help in the development of interventions to help people reduce indoor tanning and sunbathing, which expose them to ultraviolet light, a known human carcinogen."One lesson Tolson has learned? She said will not let her young daughter tan, ever.