Update as of October 25: Later in the day on Saturday, October 24, a 2-year-old boy died from injuries he suffered at the scene of the crash, raising the death toll to four, according to NBC News. This story was originally published earlier that day.
Oklahoma State's homecoming parade came to a tragic halt Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the crowd, killing three and injuring dozens more, reports NBC News.
Adacia Chambers, the 25-year-old driver who allegedly plowed her 2014 Hyundai Elantra into a police motorcycle around 10:30 a.m., is currently in custody and has been charged with driving under the influence.
According to a statement from Stillwater police, three fatalities occurred at the scene, seven people were flown from the crash site by air ambulance, nine serious injuries were transported to Stillwater Medical Center, and nearly two dozen more were considered "walking wounded."
"I've been here 29 years, I can't recall an incident of this magnitude," Stillwater Police Captain Kyle Gibbs said at an afternoon press conference.
Although nearly 88,000 people attend Oklahoma State's homecoming festivities, it's unclear how many people were at the parade at the time of the tragedy.
The University posted its condolences to Twitter: "Oklahoma State University is saddened by the tragic parade incident earlier this morning. Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected."
Oklahoma State's homecoming parade came to a tragic halt Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the crowd, killing three and injuring dozens more, reports NBC News.
Adacia Chambers, the 25-year-old driver who allegedly plowed her 2014 Hyundai Elantra into a police motorcycle around 10:30 a.m., is currently in custody and has been charged with driving under the influence.
According to a statement from Stillwater police, three fatalities occurred at the scene, seven people were flown from the crash site by air ambulance, nine serious injuries were transported to Stillwater Medical Center, and nearly two dozen more were considered "walking wounded."
"I've been here 29 years, I can't recall an incident of this magnitude," Stillwater Police Captain Kyle Gibbs said at an afternoon press conference.
Although nearly 88,000 people attend Oklahoma State's homecoming festivities, it's unclear how many people were at the parade at the time of the tragedy.
The University posted its condolences to Twitter: "Oklahoma State University is saddened by the tragic parade incident earlier this morning. Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected."
Advertisement