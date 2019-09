This exercise in makeup and imagination highlights domestic violence, societial expectations of women, and beauty standards. Those important issues are reflected in the updated article.Makeup artist Shonagh Scott reimagined Disney princesses as the victims of their own tales β€” and we seriously can't get enough. Is it too late to change our Halloween costume In what Scott calls her "Happily Never After" series, Ariel, Cinderella, Aurora, Elsa, and Snow White each meet their demise in a most awesomely gruesome fashion.First up is Ariel. Looks like Ursula finally had enough of the mermaid singing about "whatchamacallits" and combing her hair with a fork. So in Scott's vision, the red-headed beauty had her vocal cords removed by her enemy.Then, there is Snow White. The Evil Queen didn't just want to kill her competition, she wanted her face to melt off first. In the detail, you can see the poison from the apple working its way into Snow's veins and chemically burning her face. It's a different ending that puts a harsh light on the standards of beauty to which we're all held.