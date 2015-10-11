This Haunted House Is So Scary You Need A Safe Word

"There's a lot going on...You will get touched and you might get wet," Heather Luther, co-creator of haunted house The 17th Door, told ABC.
Located in Tustin, CA, this Halloween attraction is apparently so scary it needs both a safe word and a signed waiver.
Oh. Hell. No.
Heather and her husband, Robbie, told ABC they have been working on the horror-filled rooms since April.
As you enter the house's 17 meticulously detailed rooms, you're transported inside the head of psychotic first-year college student, Paula, who is on a downward spiral. But that's not all. Once the doors are closed behind you, the only way out is the safe word: "Mercy."
We're all for scary, but this is some twisted shit. Just two weekends into the house being open, about 350 guests have used the word to escape, Luther told ABC.
Still not scared? Watch the ridiculously freaky trailer and enter if you dare (seriously, it is NOT for the easily upset). The 17th Door is open select days until November 1; tickets are between $21 and $35.
The 17th Door Trailer Video
A glimpse at what we have in store for you at #the17thdoor #hauntedhouse!30 minutes of #terror! 17 interactive rooms! 1 safe word... "Mercy"!#halloween #horror #orangecountyPosted by The 17th Door Haunted House. Tustin. Fall 2015 on Tuesday, September 15, 2015
