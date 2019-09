This Haunted House Is So Scary You Need A Safe Word

As you enter the house's 17 meticulously detailed rooms, you're transported inside the head of psychotic first-year college student, Paula, who is on a downward spiral. But that's not all. Once the doors are closed behind you, the only way out is the safe word: "Mercy."We're all for scary, but this is some twisted shit. Just two weekends into the house being open, about 350 guests have used the word to escape, Luther told ABC.Still not scared? Watch the ridiculously freaky trailer and enter if you dare (seriously, it is NOT for the easily upset). The 17th Door is open select days until November 1; tickets are between $21 and $35.