Surprise! Kanye West Auditioned For American Idol

Victoria Phillips
Mr. West is in the building.

American Idol fans and judges alike were surprised Saturday when Kanye West stopped by auditions in San Francisco.

Wife Kim Kardashian West was, of course, by his side, sharing a reaction shot of judges Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. with fans on Instagram (naturally).

SURPRISE!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Photo: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

As if there was any question Yeezy wouldn't make it to Hollywood, he auditioned with "Gold Digger," the multi-platinum hit in which he name-drops Jennifer Lopez. We see you, Kanye.

look who's going to Hollywood! #IdolAuditions #kanyewest

A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

Photo: Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

Let us not forget Ryan Seacrest is the producer of all of the Kardashian shows. This smells distinctly of a favor. Now, if Kanye were to decide to stick around and duke it out with the other hopefuls, we wouldn't be mad about it.
