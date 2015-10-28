Update: Khloé Kardashian Defends Herself Over Latest Interview

Update: Folks are buzzing about Khloé Kardashian's new interview with People, but not everyone's happy about it. Some have accused Kardashian of using Lamar Odom's health crisis for her own personal gain.
Those accusations have prompted Kardashian to respond on Twitter, explaining why she gave the interview during this sensitive time. According to her, the timing is purely coincidental.
Those accusations have prompted Kardashian to respond on Twitter, explaining why she gave the interview during this sensitive time. According to her, the timing is purely coincidental.
I want to make this VERY clear.... My people cover, I shot and interviewed for PRIOR to all the events that happened. PART 1— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015
It was contracted press for my book that I wrote months and months ago. Timing is what it is. PART 2— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015
Shame on you all for thinking the worst of me. It's been a tough few weeks. I don't need your fucked up energy!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015
I had to do a follow up 5 minute phoner after the events only because I was contracted to. I cancelled my book tour to avoid this attention.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015
This story was originally published on October 28 at 10:00 a.m.
Everyone wants a Hollywood ending, but, in a new interview with People, Khloé Kardashian reveals that her relationship with Lamar Odom is far more complicated than many realize.
The reality star called off her divorce to the former NBA player last week, and has remained by his side since he was discovered unconscious in a Nevada brothel and hospitalized on October 13. Reports of a reignited romance, however, have been exaggerated, she told People.
"It's out in the media that we are back together, but I wish people understood that's not in our thought process right now," Kardashian explained. "There are too many other important things, too many medical things. It's not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now."
That's not to say there isn't a great deal of love between them.
"All I knew was I had to get there," Kardashian said of her reaction to Odom's hospitalization. "I had to get to him and make sure he was okay. I hate that he was in that situation. I wouldn't want anybody in that situation, especially someone I love and care about.
"I loved him always, and I will always love him," she added. "I don't believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar. You don't have to be with that person in order to love him."
OPENER IMAGE Rex USA.
Advertisement