Khloé & Lamar Call Off Their Divorce

In a shocking turn of events after a roller-coaster week for Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian, the estranged couple have called off their divorce, reports E! News. Though the pair signed their divorce papers in July, their divorce filing has not been signed by a judge, due to a backlog of case filings at the court. This morning, Khloé's lawyer put in a divorce petition request, which was granted shortly after.
As Odom, 35, and Khloé, 31, are still legally married, it is possible that Khloé would be the person responsible for signing off on medical decisions if something happened to Odom. Going by the good news trickling out this week, however, his condition is improving after battling health complications from his drug overdose on October 13, when he was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. It's reported that he will begin physical therapy soon.
