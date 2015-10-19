Metta World Peace Says Lamar Needs More Khloé, Less Kardashians

If you're tired of seeing Kardashians and Jenners in the headlines, you're not the only one who's had enough. Lamar Odom's former L.A. Lakers teammate and childhood friend Metta World Peace said that the celebrity family is taking precious visiting hours away from Odom's children. "The only Kardashian that needs to be there is Khloé,” World Peace told the Los Angeles News Group. "Not every Kardashian needs to be around. They need to keep it simple, so Lamar’s children can see him whenever they want to see him. They’re waiting in line to see their own father."
Advertisement
While he didn't mince words taking fire at the Kardashian family, World Peace (né Ron Artest) made it clear that he does believe Odom's estranged wife Khloé should be by the former NBA player's side. "This is nothing against Khloé" he insisted. "This is for the celebrities that are coming to see Lamar. They should know they’re taking time away from Lamar’s children."
Odom, who was hospitalized last week after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel, is reported to be awake and in the earliest stages of physical therapy, after suffering multiple organ failures.
While it's hard to know whether World Peace's claims are true or not, undoubtedly Odom's children, Destiny, 17, and Lamar Jr., 13, ought to have priority access to their father's bedside. If that means the Kardashians and other celebrities need to make room, they should know well enough to show themselves out.
Advertisement