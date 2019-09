Metta World Peace Says Lamar Needs More Khloé, Less Kardashians

If you're tired of seeing Kardashians and Jenners in the headlines, you're not the only one who's had enough. Lamar Odom's former L.A. Lakers teammate and childhood friend Metta World Peace said that the celebrity family is taking precious visiting hours away from Odom's children. "The only Kardashian that needs to be there is Khloé,” World Peace told the Los Angeles News Group . "Not every Kardashian needs to be around. They need to keep it simple, so Lamar’s children can see him whenever they want to see him. They’re waiting in line to see their own father."