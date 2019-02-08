Skip navigation!
Anne T. Donahue
Movies
12
Toy Story
Quotes We've Actually Been Saying For Years Without Even Realizing...
Anne T. Donahue
Feb 8, 2019
Movies
31 Of The Most Memorable Quotes From
Clueless
Anne T. Donahue
Nov 26, 2018
Movies
Holiday Movie Quotes That’ll Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes
Anne T. Donahue
Dec 20, 2017
Unconventionals
Success Is A Lie You Don't Have To Believe
When I first started writing in 2010, I had a pretty clear picture of the career of my dreams: bylines in every publication I regularly read, my own
by
Anne T. Donahue
Health
I've Been Sober For 4 Years: Please Never Ask Or Say These T...
This week, I celebrated four years sober! Isn't that bananas? I mean, not really, no: I know how time works, and I know how it passes, and the difference
by
Anne T. Donahue
Celebs & Influencers
When We Had One Of Us In The White House
This week, Michelle Obama was celebrated for her aesthetic choices once again, having worn a floor-length off-the-shoulder Gucci gown for her final
by
Anne T. Donahue
Celebrity Style
Girl, You Know It's True: Selena Gomez Always Sticks To These 5 T...
This story was originally published on November 30, 2016. Selena Gomez knows what to wear and how to wear it (we can't remember the last time we've done
by
Anne T. Donahue
US News
What I'll Miss Most About Michelle Obama
Anne T. Donahue is a writer and comedian. The views expressed are her own. I’m already mourning the departure of Michelle Obama. From her commitment
by
Anne T. Donahue
Work & Money
How To Achieve Career Success In 2017, According To The Stars
For those already following Danielle Ayoka (a.k.a. MysticxLipstick) on Twitter, you’re more than familiar with her knack for honesty. She’s got a
by
Anne T. Donahue
Pop Culture
Is 2016 The End Of The It Girl?
We should’ve known better: Kylie Jenner kicked off 2016 by stating this was year in which she’d be “realizing stuff.” “I feel like every year
by
Anne T. Donahue
Celebrity Style
5 Steps To Kendall: A Look At Her Aesthetic Staples
I’ll say it here and now, because I’m not afraid of being controversial: Kendall Jenner’s sense of style tends to be underrated, particularly when
by
Anne T. Donahue
Celebrity Style
Every Gigi Hadid Outfit Has To Fulfill 3 Of These 5 Qualities
Everything’s coming up Gigi (which is a thing I’ve always wanted to say). Girlfriend just announced her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger (despite
by
Anne T. Donahue
Celebrity Style
Every Kim Kardashian Outfit Has To Fulfill 3 Of These 5 Qualities
To every season, Kim, Kim, Kim. That's one of the many reasons some of us (hello!) love her. Regardless of the time of year, current trends, or TV-show
by
Anne T. Donahue
Fashion
Why We Immediately Hate New Trends...& Then Usually Come Around
For too many years, I took trends at face value. They were the be all, the end all, and less a guidebook to style than concrete rules. To me, style
by
Anne T. Donahue
Pop Culture
The Good, The Bad & The Hilariously Awful Moments In '90s Pop Cul...
Editor's note: This story was originally published August 28, 2015. Alright, internet we get it: If it’s about the '90s, you’re in. So, a few of us
by
Anne T. Donahue
Travel
You Won't Believe How Much Spending Your Summer Like Kylie Costs
Thanks to Instagram, it’s hard not to suffer some major FOMO when watching celebrities enjoy their seemingly endless summer vacations. From May to
by
Anne T. Donahue
Celebrity Style
Why Do We Covet Rihanna’s Style?
If history has taught us anything, it’s that we want to dress like Rihanna. We thirst after her Swarovski crystal dress, envy her sheer tank top in
by
Anne T. Donahue
TV Shows
The Tragedies & Triumphs Of Heidi Montag
The Hills premiered 10 years ago and unknowingly sparked a rivalry even Shakespeare would’ve deemed too dramatic: Lauren Conrad vs. Heidi Montag. And
by
Anne T. Donahue
Music
13 Songs You've Been Singing Wrong Forever
So we’re all failures. A full 15 years after its release, we only learned this week that we’d been getting the lyrics to “I’m Real” terribly
by
Anne T. Donahue
Music
Is Drake's New Album About Rihanna? A Track-By-Track Analysis
Last night, Drake dropped Views, the most important record...well, a very good album that dropped after Beyoncé gave us Lemonade less than a week ago.
by
Anne T. Donahue
Work & Money
The Real-Life Salaries Of Your Favorite TV Characters
It’s a strange time of year: Weeks into our New Year's resolutions, most of us are fighting hard to abide by the budgets we made, or our vows to
by
Anne T. Donahue
Music
Every Time Zayn Malik References One Direction, Gigi & Perrie On ...
Well here we are. The time has come. Exactly one year after Zayn peaced out of One Direction, he’s given us Mind of Mine, an 18-track glimpse into his
by
Anne T. Donahue
Pop Culture
Finally, An Answer To Those "Where Is Mischa Barton?" Questions
From 2003 to 2006, I wanted to be Mischa Barton. I wanted hair that didn’t frizz upon meeting water. I wanted to wear Polo shirts and A-line skirts
by
Anne T. Donahue
Music
Iggy Azalea Really, Really Wants Our Forgiveness
Iggy Azalea had a bad 2015. She feuded with Azealia Banks, canceled her tour, earned scrutiny from members of the hip-hop community (and most people in
by
Anne T. Donahue
Music
Here Are ALL The Kim Kardashian References On
The Life Of Pab...
It’s official: Swish, Waves The Life of Pablo has finally descended upon us, and we’ve been left with nothing but time to overthink all of it. The man
by
Anne T. Donahue
Pop Culture
My Favorite Part Of Celebrity Feuds
The drama is over. As of February 1, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa buried the hatchet, with Kanye taking to Twitter to confirm that the two have shared a
by
Anne T. Donahue
Music
Zayn Malik Is Going To Be Bigger Than Bieber, Mark My Words
For the sake of this argument, let’s keep things real: "PILLOWTALK" (all caps) — the lead single off Zayn’s forthcoming Mind of Mine — is a
by
Anne T. Donahue
Movies
Why The Real Hero Of
Grease
Is Rizzo
While re-watching Grease the other day, I came to one important realization: If Rizzo were watching Grease with me (and oh, man — I wish), she’d be
by
Anne T. Donahue
Work & Money
I Thought I Had It All & Then It Fell Apart
When I started writing back in 2009, I adhered to a relatively basic motto: Work hard, be better, and don’t be a dick. It was basically my life’s
by
Anne T. Donahue
TV Shows
The 31 Greatest Insults Ever Uttered On
Downton Abbey
This past Sunday brought us two very important things. First, it was the last day of complete irresponsibility before launching into the first work week
by
Anne T. Donahue
