Girl, You Know It's True: Selena Gomez Always Sticks To These 5 Trends

This story was originally published on November 30, 2016.
Selena Gomez knows what to wear and how to wear it (we can't remember the last time we've done the bad kind of double take with her). And for that, we are jealous and congratulatory. So that's why we've opted to sing our praises to her five greatest fashion hits — which don't just make her a head-turner, but are easy enough to copy ourselves.
Just as Gigi Hadid has her bomber jackets and Kim Kardashian has her body-con dresses, Gomez has her own staple trends that work for her time and time again. From chokers to sunglasses to near-transparency, the 24-year-old singer clearly has her go-to looks down. And she's also proved that there's no shame in outfit-repeating, especially when you look as killer in these trends as she does.
We've broken down her favorite key trends (this can also double as your 2017 shopping list, because #goals). Ahead, see how to channel your inner Gomez, or at least justify the purchase of more chokers than you wore in middle school and high school combined.
