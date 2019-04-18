Skip navigation!
Sunglasses
Fashion
The Next Gigi Hadid X Vogue Eyewear Drop Is Here
by
Eliza Huber
More from Sunglasses
Fashion
7 Sunglasses Trends To Wear This Summer
Michelle Li
Apr 18, 2019
Fashion
Gwen Stefani Loves That We Still Love L.A.M.B.
Channing Hargrove
Jan 25, 2019
Shopping
20 Oval Frames That Will Re-Ignite Your Love of Sunglasses
Austen Tosone
Jan 14, 2019
Fashion
ASOS Sold 20,000 Pairs Of Skinny Cat Eye Sunglasses In 2018
There is one thing Kanye West was right about: no one is wearing large sunglasses anymore. At the top of 2018, West sent his wife and muse Kim Kardashian
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Where To Shop The Latest #OldCeline Drop Online
Good news if you're still desperately hunting for items from the Phoebe Philo era of Celine — especially if you've been scrolling through the @oldceline
by
Channing Hargrove
Sex
These Detailed Sexual Fantasies Are Better Than
Fifty Shades ...
Even if you think you’re not kinky, there’s a chance your brain might be. And when it comes to getting turned on and orgasming, our brains deserve
by
Sophie Kreitzberg
Fashion
Kanye West Explains His Too-Small Sandals
Due to what we’ll call recent developments, it’s hard to remember that, at one point, Kanye West had the vision. Just look at how his styling tricks
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
The Under-$150 Shades You Need Now
Sunglasses can be hard to buy online. You order them, they come to your door, you rip them out of the box, throw them on your face, and run to the mirror,
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
We Never Thought This Trend Would Make A Comeback, But Here We Are
There are few '90s visions more iconic than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, splattered across a VHS cover, mischievous faces adorned in pink- and blue- tinted
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
This Summer's Sunglass Trends Are Not For The Faint Of Heart
When it comes to sunglasses, there are two types of people in the world: Those who are content with wearing the same aviators for five years, and those
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
7 Sunglasses Brands You Didn’t Know You Could Buy on Jet.com — Di...
With New York's first heat wave already in our wake and many more (unfortunately) ahead of us, it's time than any to address a very important summer
by
Us
Fashion
The Super-Skinny Sunglasses Trend Is Still In Full Swing
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. That's kind of how we feel about the extra-skinny sunglasses trend that celebrities just won't let us ignore. Little by
by
Kara Kia
Shopping
It's Time To Get Your Dad Some New Sunglasses. Seriously.
If your dad shops like most dads, utility comes first. And well, the consequences of that aren't always pretty. Much like dads and sandals, dads and
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
We Scoured Pinterest & Found Summer's Top Sunglasses Trend
Now that summer's officially here, we can definitively say that color is the name of the game when it comes to trends. There's millennial pink (we're
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Futuristic Sunglasses For That Sci-Fi Look
Envision a pair of sunglasses. Now envision how they might look in 100 years. You probably pictured those Matrix-style trendy shades that have taken over
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
Making The Case For A Sunglasses Wardrobe
When we discovered Betty Bachz on Instagram, the first thing we noticed was her mega eyewear collection. Cat-eyed, tinted, bejeweled, angular, rounded,
by
Georgia Murray
Gucci
If Sunglasses Had Superpowers, They’d Look Like This
We’re not surprised that sunglasses are having a starring role in fashion right now. No longer viewed as an outfit afterthought, the latest specs on the
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
We Found The Most Perfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Where To Buy The Sunglasses You're Seeing All Over Instagram
Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
Hilary Duff Explains The
Real
Meaning Behind Her Newest ...
For many millennials, Hilary Duff will always be Lizzie McGuire, the TV character we watched navigate the complex worlds of middle school, prepubescent
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
Where To Buy Susan Sarandon’s Now-Iconic SAG Award Sunglasses
On Sunday evening, actress Susan Sarandon walked the SAG Awards red carpet in a gorgeous navy blue sequined off-the-shoulder dress by Alberta Ferretti,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Coming Soon: Kaia Gerber Is Designing A Collection With Karl Lage...
Is there anything Kaia Gerber can’t do? Honestly, the 16-year-old has already proven she can command a runway, just about taking over Fashion Week in
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Kim Kardashian Only Wears Skinny, Matrix-Style Sunglasses Now
Not only does Kanye West give the best holiday gifts (stocks, anyone?), but the rapper has a truly vested interest in his wife Kim Kardashian West’s
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
This Brand Is Turning Plastic Pollution Into Chic Eyewear
A post shared by Save the Seas wear SEA2SEE (@sea2see_eyewear) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:20am PDT Sea2See is the Barcelona-based brand recycling plastic
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
All The Reasons Why '90s Sunglasses Have Returned
They say trends are recycled every 20 years, and right now, we're having a '90s renaissance. Everyone from Ace & Tate to Adam Selman have thrown our
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
11 Things I Didn’t Buy On Etsy So You Can
The contingency of genius-weirdos that derive true pleasure from combing all 12 pages of an Etsy search for “flat mule” are a rare breed. But when I
by
Anna Gray
Fashion
Warby Parker Does Streetwear, Collaborates With Virgil Abloh
On the heels of his induction into the CFDA, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has announced he's lending his talents to yet another brand. Pause for
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
These Hello Kitty Sunglasses Give A Whole New Meaning To Cat-Eye
Here's a sentence we never thought we'd type: This year is proving to be a big one for cartoon fashion icons. Hot off the tracks of the Lazy Oaf's
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Louboutin Just Added
More
Shoes To Its Nude Collection
Update: On Wednesday, June 28, Christian Louboutin announced it would be expanding its collection of nude shoes even further with two high-heel sandal
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
The Sunglass Trend That Just Won't Quit
With its slightly flirty, slightly retro vibe, the cat-eye frame has done a decent job establishing itself as a universally flattering sunglass style. The
by
Ray Lowe
