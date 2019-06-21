This Limited Edition Susan Alexandra x Warby Parker Beaded Bag Won't Last Long

Calling all beaded bag stans: your favorite accessory is getting a makeover this summer, courtesy of Susan Alexandra. By now, you've probably already heard the brand's origin story. Inspired by the handmade trinkets that line Chinatown storefronts, Alexandra asked shop owner Lisa Deng to create a bag just for her. Now, with Deng as her head of production, Susan Alexandra's beaded bags are sold in more than 30 stores around the world, from Shopbop to Opening Ceremony to Need Supply. And her business continues to grow.
This week, the beloved bag designer launched a partnership with eyewear brand Warby Parker. For the collaboration, Susan designed a Warby Parker blue cross body bag, created specifically to tote your sunglasses in. Pegged the Warby, the rectangular mini tote uses over 1,000 beads and took 10 hours to create. "I love the challenge of adopting my vision and aesthetic to different projects," Susan Alexandra said in a press release. "And to work with a company like Warby Parker, with such an established name and ethos, is a dream come true."
The brands will produce 121 bags in total, a limited number tied to Warby Parker's flagship location, 121 Greene St. in Soho, where the bags can be purchased. If you're not around to shop in person, you can take advantage of Instagram's new shopping feature and click the below @warbyparker post to purchase.
📞Your sunglasses called and asked us for a limited-edition carryall to hold them this summer ☀️—introducing an oh-so-cheery collaboration with designer @Susan_Alexandra! 💙 Every crossbody bag took 10 hours to make by hand, and it perfectly holds our classic sunglasses case plus a few small items. We created a limited number, exactly 121 (a nod to the address of our Greene St. flagship in NYC, where the bags will be carried alongside our entire collection of sunglasses), but you can nab one right here, just tap on the 🛍 icon!
