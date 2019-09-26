“When I started my channel, I was trying to tap into my fashion interest...but I kind of ditched that. I felt like that already existed and there was a lot of that on YouTube and a lot of people who were doing it better than me. So I think a lot of people didn't know that I actually did really like fashion. I actually like designing and I like drawing out clothes and drawing up pieces. I think Crap kind of picked up that vibe probably through my Instagram more than my YouTube, because I think I put more effort into my fashion on Instagram because that's the place where where it feels right for me to show that. We started talking about how we could work together and it sounded like a dream come true”