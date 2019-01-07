The 2019 Z-List: 29 Rising Stars To Keep An Eye On Right Now

“My generation is the generation that will make a difference. We are the future. We are smart, we are fearless, and we know nothing can tear us down. We have a voice, and we aren’t afraid to use it. Our youth and respect for each other is what will hold us all together. We must continue to open up conversations and speak out on the issues that are happening around us time and time again. Our biggest advantage is our hunger for knowledge and having technology to feed that hunger. With one click in the palm of our hand, we are able to tap into endless information and have access to global resources. This is a powerful tool. We must get involved and stay involved. Stand up for what we believe in and be fearless in our quest for change.”