Z List Book Club: What Are YA Stars Reading?

Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the industry and get ready to root for them as they rise to the top.
13 Reasons Why. The Fault in Our Stars. A Wrinkle in Time. The biggest YA projects often originate on the bookshelf, which may be why so many prominent Z Listers devote their time to literary pursuits.
But getting a leg up on a leading part in the next John Green adaptation or YA breakout — see Labyrinth Lost, Anthem, and Dumplin’— isn’t the only reason to crack open a spine or load up a Kindle. Like many of us, Z Listers aren’t immune to the pleasures of losing oneself to a captivating story.
Just ask Rowan Blanchard, whose feminist-leaning reading recommendations have won over older peers like Brie Larson. Or Yara Shahidi, whose AP Lit study of writers like James Baldwin and Zora Neale Hurston helped land her a spot at Harvard. Or Amandla Stenberg, whose love of comics inspired her to collaborate on her own graphic novel series, Niobe.
Need something new to keep your nightstand warm? Read on to see what your favorite Z Listers have been reading.
