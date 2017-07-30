Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and CBS' Riverdale have proven that nothing beats reimagining the books we read as tweens and teens on the screen. Now, get ready for another popular young adult series to be adapted for a movie. Deadline reports that a brand-new Sweet Valley High movie is in the works.
The highly successful series, which is written by Francine Pascal and began in 1983, is coming back as a movie with some impressive minds attached. For three years between 1994 to 1997, the novels were turned into a TV show that ran for four seasons. Instead of reviving the show, writers Harper Dill and Kristen Smith were recruited to create the upcoming young adult adaptation.
This is reportedly the first time the two have worked together. Dill is the writer behind hit Fox sitcom The Mick and the 13 Little Blue Envelopes script. Smith has writing credits on the hit movies Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, She's the Man, House Bunny and most recently, Sister Act 3 and The Expendabelles.
Beyond this cool writer collaboration, no other details were revealed about the movie's storyline. With over 600 books to take inspiration from, there's no doubt the series' main fictional characters, twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, will give them plenty to potentially work with.
We're still awaiting a release date and cast predictions, but Deadline also confirmed there has been a strong interest in the movie for quite some time. It was even rumored that the movie would be turned into a musical. Which would be a surprising plot twist! For now, we're just looking forward to the series' return, regardless of which direction they decide to take.
