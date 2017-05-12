Riverdale ended its freshman season by tying up loose threads — and unraveling families in the process. Fans finally learned the identity of Jason Blossom's (Trevor Stines) killer, and while it was shocking, it was also so sad. While pretty much everyone in town was a suspect in Jason's death, Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) was revealed as the one who shot his own son to protect his heroin trade. (Guess it wasn't just a "maple syrup blood feud" the Blossoms were dealing with.) While Jason's mysterious murder kicked off Riverdale, solving the crime opened up a million more questions. What will F.P.'s (Skeet Ulrich) fate be? Did Fred (Luke Perry) survive that gunshot wound? And what will become of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) now that Jughead is toying with loyalties to the Southside Serpents?
We'll have to wait and see if these questions — and more — will be answered in season 2. Fortunately, we won't have to wait until the sophomore season premieres for clues as to what is to come on Riverdale. Thanks to spoilers from the show's producers, we have just enough juicy info to hold us over. Click through to see what we can expect.