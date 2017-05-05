Story from TV Shows

This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of Riverdale.
Welp, Riverdale just revealed who really killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines). Despite the fact that authorities found a gun in F.P. Jones' (Skeet Ulrich) trailer — and even extracted a confession from him — Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) dad wasn't the real killer. Instead, Jason was murdered by his own father, Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope).
Oh, and did we mention there was incest involved? Yep, Polly (Tiera Skovbye) and Betty's (Lili Reinhart) great-grandfather that Hal (Lochlyn Munro) is always going on about wasn't just murdered by Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jason's great-grandfather. The two pappy's were actually brothers — which makes Jason and Polly third cousins.
Both Hal and Clifford knew this information, which is why they tried their best to keep the lovebirds apart. Of course, Polly and Jason had no idea they were more than high school sweethearts — even Alice (Mädchen Amick) didn't know about the real Cooper/Blossom connection.
That's not even the end of it, either. Apparently, the Blossoms didn't become the richest family in Riverdale from maple syrup alone — Clifford was also involved in the drug business. And, in the end, F.P. was a good dad after all; he confessed to the murder to save Jughead from suffering the same fate as Jason at Clifford's hands.
It's a lot to take in — and, naturally, Twitter users were quick to post jokes, memes, and GIFs about the twisted episode.
And, of course, some fans were quick to compare Riverdale to that other teen murder show.
Reinhart even had some memes of her own to share, complete with Riverdale GIFs.
"When I went in, I had three likely suspects — F.P., Hiram Lodge, and Clifford Blossom," Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly. "Then, as the season progressed, Hal Cooper started becoming a possible suspect, but then in the end, if the idea of the show is that it's a subversive, darker take on these sunny, wholesome characters, we started thinking, 'What would be the darkest thing that could happen, the most taboo, most transgressive thing that could happen? That would be that a parent would shoot or kill a child.' Probably halfway through the season, we narrowed our top three down to one, which was Clifford."
There you have it: Polly and Jason are related, and Clifford had no problem killing children, including his own. And, sadly, that elaborate zombie theory wasn't true.
