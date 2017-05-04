The Riverdale cast is pretty stacked. Not only does the newbie CW soap includes countless 1990s and early 2000s heartthrobs — here’s looking at you, Luke Perry — but it also has the perfect teen cast. It’s clear official Cool Kids like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Casey Cott are well on their way to being huge. But, no one’s stolen the hearts and minds of Riverdale fans quite like Cole Sprouse.
The former Disney star plays Jughead, Riverdale High School’s resident antisocial misanthrope with a heart of gold. The sidekick role could’ve easily fallen flat, but Sprouse brings a smirking intelligence to the Twin Peaks Jr. series. Juggie’s troubled back story only helps make the character worthy of obsession.
Ahead of the upcoming season 1 finale of Riverdale, we’ve compiled all the biggest reasons Sprouse and his alter ego Jughead are so very important. If you’re not a fan right this second, you will be.