Cole Sprouse Asked Donald Trump To Prom & Made Twitter's Day

Former Suite Life stars Cole and Dylan Sprouse are masters of Twitter jokes. The twins have no problem trolling each other and poking fun at their work. But one of Cole Sprouse's recent tweets takes aim at a different blond man — and the internet can't get enough.
On Monday, President Trump took to Twitter to attack the news media, one of his favorite punching bags. "The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth!" the president tweeted.
Sprouse had apparently had enough of Trump's claims about fake news, though. The Riverdale actor responded to Trump's tweet, "how many RTs for you to go to prom with me???"
Sprouse's tweet has already racked up 32,000 retweets and 93,000 likes. Leave it to him to create a fake promposal — for the president of the United States.
Of course, it's unlikely that Trump will respond to the query. And that's probably not a bad thing, since Sprouse doesn't actually have a prom to take him to.
But that didn't stop Twitter users from responding to Sprouse's tweet in droves. Fans were quick to praise Sprouse's ridiculous tweet, adding GIFs and jokes of their own.
And, of course, this infamous Suite Life GIF continues to live on.
One Twitter user even created a relationship name for Sprouse and Trump: Conald.
Sprouse may have a sense of humor about promposals, but don't mistake his tweet as an approval of the current administration. This is far from the first time Sprouse has tweeted about the president.
In January, Sprouse earned more than 19,000 retweets and 78,000 likes for tweeting, "Your brand is not in jeopardy by public opposition to Trump. Your nation is in jeopardy without it."
Then, in February, he sent another tweet about the president, this one dripping with sarcasm.
And last month, he questioned Trump's priorities during his time in office.
Trump and Sprouse probably won't be hitting up a local prom anytime soon, but at least the actor knows how to make his fans laugh.
