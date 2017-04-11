In case you weren't getting enough of the Riverdale cast on TV, they're also taking over our screens IRL as well. Teen Vogue reports that the gang — specifically actors Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Ashley Murray — took a Riverdale cast trip to Mexico City over the weekend and posed for a bunch of shots that will have you scrambling to find some extra vacation days.
Everyone on the trip was dressed to the nines in terms of beachwear. Light colors, flowy dresses, and a dapper hat delicately perched on Sprouse's curly hair. Like any good millennials, the group knew that such a good photo op couldn't go to waste, so they conducted an impromptu Instagram photoshoot that's now splashed across their respective accounts.
"The gang," Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, captioned the picture. Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, posted a similar shot with the caption "squad," as well as an outfit photo and a shot of what looks like a new tattoo.
She even captured the gang touring the Teotihuacan Pyramids, once again featuring Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, and his hat.
Camila Mendes, the actress behind Veronica Lodge, got a shot of the photoshoot in action, which she adorably captioned "pretty little nuggets."
She also captured this stunning shot of Murray. Can you spy Lili Reinhard in the reflection of the sunglasses?
It's safe to say these travel buddies had a blast, and with a second season officially on the way, this is definitely not the last time the Riverdale cast will explore new places together. While we're pretty jealous, we're okay with being left out of the gang as long as they keep posting such #goals-worthy pictures. We're just happy that our favorite group of friends on screen keep things just as fun even when the cameras aren't rolling.
