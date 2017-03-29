10 Swimwear Brands To Know Before They Really Blow Up

You know that awkward feeling when you show up somewhere wearing the same thing as someone else? Now, multiply that feeling by 10 if it happens with a swimsuit. There's nothing quite like arriving at the beach or pool for a much-deserved day of Piña Coladas and realizing you're wearing the same suit as a stranger a few lounge chairs over from you. Basically, you want that bikini or one-piece to be as special as it possibly can (as well as wanting it to hit in all the right places, and hold up after multiple wears). So, to keep you on the cutting edge of this season's swimsuit offerings, we're rounding up the brands that are just about to be huge, but haven't totally blown up yet. These are the new brands you can shop and wear confidently knowing they're still your little secret — the only tough part will be giving that secret up when someone compliments your suit and asks where it's from. So, click on to shop some truly unique suits.