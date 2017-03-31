Although the already-terrible plan was for Moose to spot his attacker and immediately call the police, Archie throws that idea out the window when Moose thinks he’s found the criminal. The red-haired football player immediately taps the guy on the shoulder and starts yelling at him. In a biker bar. Soon enough Archie finds himself pinned on a pool table with a fist about two feet from his face. It’s hard to feel bad for him since 3,000 awful decisions led him and his willing friends to this place.