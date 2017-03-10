The drama of Riverdale season 1 has kept us glued to our screens since it premiered this January. But after seven straight weeks of obsessing over who killed Jason Blossom, viewers are about to experience their first hiatus from Archie (K.J. Apa) and the gang.
The CW drama won’t be back for three long weeks following last night’s installment, "In a Lonely Place," where Jughead’s dad FP (Skeet Ulrich) officially joined our personal murder suspect list. The details floating around the internet about Riverdale’s next episode prove we have a lot to look forward to when "The Outsiders" finally debuts on Thursday, March 30.
Keeping with the show’s signature vibe of looming murder, Archie and his friends end up in Southside Serpent territory after one of them is attacked on a construction job. The “Outsiders” trailer gives a brief glimpse at the attack and the victim seems to be Moose Mason (Cody Kearsley), the guy in the pilot who planned to hook up with Kevin (Casey Cott) before a dead body got in the way.
Archie and his pals come up with an apparently awful plan that leads them to the grimy pool hall where the Serpents all hang out. Now that everyone knows Jughead’s dad is in with the bikers, it looks like a showdown is brewing between the red haired football player and his BFF’s old man.
Archie won’t only battle with FP, as the trailer shows a different biker picking up the Jason Mraz wannabe and flinging him on a pool table.
On the other side of town, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) will debate throwing Polly a baby shower and eventually decide that’s a totally good-and-not-bad-at-all idea. It looks like Momma Blossom and Momma Cooper subsequently crash the festivities to have a war of words in front of everybody, proving Betty and Veronica should not start a party planning business.
After sifting through these parallel storylines we’re expecting “Outsiders” will help fans figure out if either FP or Polly — the current leading suspects in Jason’s murder — were actually involved in the crime. Since there will still be five more episodes after this showing, expect things to only get twistier from here.
