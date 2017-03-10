Keeping with the show’s signature vibe of looming murder, Archie and his friends end up in Southside Serpent territory after one of them is attacked on a construction job. The “Outsiders” trailer gives a brief glimpse at the attack and the victim seems to be Moose Mason (Cody Kearsley), the guy in the pilot who planned to hook up with Kevin (Casey Cott) before a dead body got in the way.