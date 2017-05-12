The story of Archie Andrews, small-town football player/musician/teenage Don Juan, has captured audiences' hearts — including mine — since 1941. According to my parents, they couldn't so much as go to the grocery store without picking up an Archie comic to satisfy my thirst for the latest Betty and Veronica drama. (#TeamVeronica!)
So when I heard that my beloved childhood comics were being turned into a CW show, teased as Pretty Little Liars meets The OC, I was pretty skeptical. I was very, very wrong.
Riverdale is the ideal guilty-pleasure watch: It's funny, salacious, dark, and kind of beautiful. Oh, and did I mention there's a murder mystery?
It's going to be quite a ride. So, grab your favorite booth at Pop Tate's, sip a milkshake, and join me as I take a little trip to Riverdale each week and round up the best theories about what Archie, Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, and Jughead are really up to.