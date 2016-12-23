This ain't some kiddie comic book.
The CW has just released the trailer for its Archie Comics-inspired teen drama, Riverdale, and it's as red-hot as you-know-who's hair.
"Nothing is as it seems," the video clip ominously teases, giving us major Pretty Little Liars vibes. Just to hammer that in, the body of a dead teen boy surfaces and everyone's pointing fingers.
This understandably upsets the idyllic all-American lifestyle of one Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), who spends his days hanging out with dad Luke Perry and locking lips with the wholesome-as-a-strawberry-milkshake Betty (Lili Reinhart). Before long, he's being accused of keeping secrets and making out with new girl Veronica (Camila Mendes). Gotta love a girl with In Cold Blood jokes.
You know things are really serious when even the normally affable Jughead is angsty. Cole Sprouse of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody fame plays Archie's former best friend sans crown and avec major attitude. Can't cope.
The show premieres on January 26. Get involved.
