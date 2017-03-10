Having Archie as a supporting character who acts as a foil to his friend’s more interesting problems was a really smart choice. Anytime he’s on screen, he looks to be in a perpetual state of confusion. I couldn’t help but laugh at the face he makes when he sees Jughead put his arm around Betty. But Archie also isn’t that bright and doesn’t know how to leave well enough alone. He asks FP about what he meant at the diner earlier with Jughead visibly annoyed that Archie won’t just drop it. Apparently, FP and Fred were actually partners in the construction business. But Fred felt FP was a liability after he got into trouble. Fred bailed him out but also bought his share of the business. So, FP has been blaming Fred for his problems ever since. Even Jughead has ire toward Fred, feeling he’s responsible for FP’s current state. The moment I heard all this, I figured FP was leaving some things out. In his rendition he comes across looking like a victim, and life is rarely that simplistic.