It's no secret that Juggy had planned to keep the fact that his father is a member of Riverdale's notorious gang on the downlow, but could their be more to the story than Jughead worrying about being judged by "good kid" Archie? Well, considering that FP is currently in possession of Jason's (Trevor Stines) letterman's jacket, it's quite possible that the writer wants to protect his family from anything that could tie them to the golden boy's murder.