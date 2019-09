Archie (K.J. Apa) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) friendship is mythic. Not only have the two been buds forever on Riverdale, the characters' bromance is an Archie Comics staple. On Riverdale, the duo has proved that while they may not always see eye to eye (like, say, when Juggy is scolding Arch for hooking up with his music teacher) they're definitely ride or die. Take the drama on Thursday's episode "In A Lonely Place" as evidence of Archie's everlasting love for his BFF: following Jughead's dad FP's (Skeet Ulrich) sketchy behavior, Archie convinced Fred (Luke Perry) to let the Truman Capote-wannabe live in their house. Things definitely seem good on the Archead front, but to quote a certain S.E. Hinton novel (as the perpetually lit-speaking teens on this show would), "Nothing gold can stay." Archie and Jughead are at odds in this new clip, and it's making me very sad.