While "gay" can be an umbrella term that any not-straight person (including someone who's bisexual) uses to describe themselves, it's clear that Stenberg's sexuality has shifted. Or, at least, that they have a new understanding of it. And there's nothing strange about that. As many people on Twitter have pointed out , it can take time for someone to find the label that fits their experience. And it seems that this is the case for Stenberg. They express in the interview that even when they were identifying as bisexual and pansexual they never felt attraction toward men unless the men were feminine. But, struggling to find the right word isn't the only reason someone might change their sexual orientation label.