Amandla Stenberg Is The Gay Teen Icon 2018 Needs

?️‍?✨ OUT & PROUD. ✨?️‍? So happy to say the words Yep, I’m Gay in official print. Interviewed for @wonderland by someone I stan infinitely – the fiercest garbagio pop queen @kingprincess69. Thank you to KP for providing me with such a safe space to come out. We talk about gay sobbing, first encounters with lesbian masturbation, queer icons, Toni Morrison, disillusionment as a critical step, the art I’ve been working on, and the films that I have coming out this year. Full interview on newsstands now and available online Monday. ??

A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on Jun 16, 2018 at 4:44pm PDT