New Music To Know This Week From Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, & More

We already told you about the excellence that is Monae's other new single, "Make Me Feel," but if you missed "Django Jane," please don't sleep on it. Where "Feel" goes full Prince, "Jane" is about the power inherent in womanhood and Black girl magic. With lyrics like "We gon' start a motherfuckin' pussy riot / Or we gon' have to put 'em on a pussy diet" and "Remember when they used to say I look too mannish / Black girl magic, y'all can't stand it," Monáe is at her most personal and most powerful. And you know I am here for when it she shouts out mansplaining by saying "Let the vagina have a monologue." Masterful wordplay, gorgeous music: this is why 2018 is the year of the woman.