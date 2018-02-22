Janelle Monáe’s Electric Music Video Is So Hot It's Breaking The Internet

Janelle Monáe is spoiling us. Ahead of her upcoming album Dirty Computer, the singer dropped not one but two new songs today, accompanied by their own music videos. While both new releases, "Make Me Feel" and "Django Chain," are more than enough to get us hyped for what's to come, it's the "Make Me Feel" music video that's enamoured the internet because of its open embrace of bisexuality featuring actress Tessa Thompson.
Both Monáe and Thompson star in the video, which is like if Black Mirror's "San Junipero" went dancing with Prince. The two are not coy about their intentions — the whole point of the song is that Monáe's sexuality swings any which way she likes, and Twitter was more than here for it.
...also love that this Janelle Monáe music vid is unapologetically queer af.— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) February 22, 2018
tessa thompson and janelle monáe really did THAT 20gayteen is alive and thriving pic.twitter.com/VS4wNRWTu5— × (@shadystal) February 22, 2018
Janelle Monae 2010: i don't discuss my sexuality, only the android revolution.— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) February 22, 2018
And Daily Dot writer Gavia Baker-Whitelaw commended the artist's sexual evolution.
Monáe has always been progressive, especially during this #MeToo movement. Back in December, she spoke to Refinery29 ahead of her collaboration with the first-ever Los Angeles version of 29Rooms, and said, "I love being a woman, I am all for other women and protecting other women and standing up for women's rights. If I had to choose being a woman all over again, I would."
She also stood on stage during the Grammys and called out the music industry — an area of the entertainment world she believes is also overdue for a reckoning.
"Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry — artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business. We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings," she said, sporting a Time's Up pin on her suit. "We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try and silence: We say time's up for pay inequality, time's up for discrimination, time's up for harassment of any kind, and time's up for the abuse of power."
Those are words we'll forever champion, and now we have the perfect soundtrack to go with them.
