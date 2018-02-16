When Janelle Monae isn't busy finding the next-big-thing, like the up-and-coming R&B duo St. Beauty, she's busy making her own waves. And this time her wave is big. Like, Black Panther big.
Friday morning, the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress shared some exciting news about her next album, Dirty Computer, due out later this year, which will also double as a narrative film project — or in Monae's words, an "emotion picture." Not only that, but she is teasing her third solo album in the most badass way possible: in movie theaters for Black Panther audiences. The Moonlight actress has always known how to make a splash, and sharing a teaser trailer for audiences gearing up to watch the most-talked about superhero movie of all time is so perfect.
The video will only be in select theaters, but have no fear because we have a look at the Dirty Computer online teaser right here. And things are about to get rowdy — watch it now, then let's discuss.
Okay, yes, let's talk about that!
First of all: yes, that was Tessa Thompson (Thor, Annihilation) with some killer bangs and braids cuddling up on Monae. Yes, there are some major Black Mirror "San Junipero" meets Altered Carbon meets Twin Peaks vibes. Yes, all those shots are beautiful, but it looks like things get hella chaotic in whatever world they are in. Yes, that chilling "snap" beat is already leaving you wanting more! It's trippy and wild, but then again, Monae is known for her honest and edgy art, so it's safe to say the highly-anticipated Dirty Computer film will be no exception. I'm hyped.
