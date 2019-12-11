6 Easy Outfits To Wear For All Your Holiday Travels

Holiday OOO days have us as excited as anyone, but that doesn't mean we aren't also dreading the inevitable frantic packing that accompanies just about every trip, resulting in a variety of disparate pieces, none of which seem to come together for any reasonable, cohesive outfit.
One way to avoid impractical packing — and save some room in your suitcase? Preplan all your looks, down to your travel outfit. We've saved ourselves a ton of pre-trip stress by laying out an easy (and stylish) plane/train/multiple Uber outfit the night before.
The key? Build your look around a travel essential: Whether you're road-tripping to your hometown or traveling to a beach, you're going to need a great pair of sunglasses. Not only will they shield your eyes from the elements, but they'll also be that one finishing touch that makes your outfit complete.
Ahead, we pulled together six perfect on-the-go outfits — each with a pair of Vogue Eyewear shades from Sunglass Hut to match — that you can wear for every holiday travel situation on your calendar.