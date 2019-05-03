Gigi Hadid's Second Drop Of Vogue Eyewear Is Out Now — Just In Time For Summer

Gigi Hadid has been seriously busy lately. Between running around Coachella and throwing her best birthday party to date, it's hard to believe the 23 year-old supermodel has any time to sleep, let alone get shit done. But in the midst of all that partying, she managed to launch her latest business venture: A second drop of Gigi-approved sunglasses in collaboration with Vogue Eyewear.
Inspired by New York City and its vast inhabitants, this drop is a peek into her whirlwind life, with each style named after a specific person or place of importance to her. From a "shield, low-lens shape named after her sister, Bella," to "eye-catching tri-gradient shades" pegged to the High Line — every pair in the 5-piece collection has special meaning to Gigi.
Available for purchase on Vogue-Eyewear.com starting today, you can bet that these 5, under $150 styles won't last long (nothing she wears ever does). So before the styles sell out completely, shop your fave picks ahead. And check out behind the scenes shots of the second Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear drop, exclusively on Refinery29.
