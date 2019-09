The Street Style Looks From Coachella That We Actually Want To Wear

Festival style is having a somewhat of a re-awakening . Of course, there will always be the tried and true denim cut-offs and crocheted dresses . But festival fatigue is real and after a few waves of boho style and fedoras, Coachella goers are ready for a change. That means bike shorts , clever co-ords, and lite brite colors (as a courtesy to your friends when they're trying to spot you in the crowd) are having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. The goal is to find clothing that feels special for the event, but is also wearable after your 3-day romp in the desert. Be OK with pushing yourself out of your comfort zone but don’t change who you are completely, just be festival-you.