If You Hate Shorts, Try These

Shorts. Complicated, right? Though they're freeing for some, others are stricken by anxiety at the mere thought of them. And while they're not always considered to be the most refined of bottoms (by human resources, anyway), certain iterations of the bottom can skew smart — turns out they're not all bum-baring cut-offs and thigh-suffocating fits after all.
Which brings us to Bermuda shorts. They’re back, and designers from Ganni to Rosie Assoulin and Proenza Schouler have debuted fresh, elongated silhouettes (bike shorts included) that are now readily available to shop. There's the fitted to-the-knee version, the 2019 update to the '50s pedal pusher, the baggy boyfriend cut for a looser feel, pleated styles ideal for the office and sport shorts of the basketball and soccer variety for the athleisure enthusiast (tip: they look coolest when slung low on the hips).
In case you feel like they're in 'must avoid' territory, try styling your Bermudas unexpectedly: match an oversized hoodie with a silky pair, use a poufy sleeve blouse to offset slightly ravaged denim, or let a crisp poplin top anchor fanciful prints and quilted renditions. We promise, these bottoms aren't as intimidating as they sound — and with the 23 options ahead, you might just be convinced to break that I'll-never-wear-shorts promise once and for all.
