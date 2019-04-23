Skip navigation!
High Waisted Shorts
Fashion
24 Non-Basic Denim Shorts
by
Eliza Huber
More from High Waisted Shorts
Fashion
8 New Trends That'll Bring Back Your Love Of Shorts
Eliza Huber
Apr 23, 2019
Fashion
If You Hate Shorts, Try These
Eliza Huber
Apr 4, 2019
Shopping
High-Waisted Jeans: You Know You Want Them
Ray Lowe
Aug 16, 2018
What To Buy Now
Add This Must-Have Summer Trend To Your Cart, Stat
Shorts are definitely not a crowd-favorite clothing item. When shopping for these warm-weather bottoms, the offerings tend to feel scattered: You've
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
In Defense Of Michelle Obama’s Shorts
It’s been one year, five months, and 26 days since President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House for the last time. While
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
15 High-Waisted Shorts That Aren't Denim
Finding the ideal pair of shorts should be considered an art form. One that's filled with patience and perseverance. One that when you stumble upon the
by
Bianca Nieves
Celebrity Style
Emma Roberts Breaks Out The Velvet Shoes Yet Again
Many elements of Emma Roberts' mid-week ensemble may scream "autumn," but the most indicative of the changing season isn't the Vetements-inspired dark
by
Ana Colon
Sound Off
Dance On A Brooklyn Rooftop With High Waisted
It might be the first day of September, but that doesn't mean summer is over. Until autumn rolls around (on September 22, FYI), come chill with the
by
Hunter Harris
TV Shows
The
Fuller House
Cast Told Us Their Secrets On Friendshi...
Jodie Sweetin blew our minds on Tuesday night. While at the Fuller House premiere at The Pacific Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, we spoke with the
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Shopping
What You Should
Really
Wear With Your High-Waisted Jeans
A crop top isn't the only thing you can wear with high-waisted jeans. Sure, it's a great solution because it hits in just the right place to show off the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Best High-Waisted Jeans For YOU
It's safe to say we've fully embraced the high-waisted trend over here at R29 HQ. In fact, we probably wear more high-waisted bottoms than not — you
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Makes Mom Jeans Look Awesome
Mom jeans can get a bad rap. The divisive — and at times reviled — ultra-high-waist and tapered shape can sometimes be just too reminiscent of
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Shopping
Short-Shorts Season Has Returned For Taylor Swift
Memorial Day is over, and at long last, summer has officially returned. Warm weather isn’t the only thing that’s made a comeback, however. In keeping
by
Casey Lewis
Street Style
The Perfect Outfit: Channeling The '80s (The Fresh, Modern Way)
Who She Is: Jazmyne Bailey Where We Spotted Her: In Chinatown, visiting D.C. from California Why We Love Her: We couldn't decide what we loved most
by
Holly E. Thomas
Trends
Ballsy Crop Top Style Mellows Out With Cool High-Waisted Bottoms
It wasn't long ago that we pondered whether or not cropped tops were a rad or bad, but that may have had something to do with our less than fab abs.
by
Daniela Jacobs
Fashion
High-waisted Shorts
Another goody from Time's Up. Wondering if these shorts are super dorky or totally amazing (the fantastic styling makes it tricky). I think they're worth
by
Us
Shopping
High-waisted Dior Sailor Shorts
This picture is proof: Even with a tragic hipster T-shirt, these shorts are sublime. No doubt about it, somebody special should end up with
by
Us
