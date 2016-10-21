Emma Roberts Breaks Out The Velvet Shoes Yet Again

Many elements of Emma Roberts' mid-week ensemble may scream "autumn," but the most indicative of the changing season isn't the Vetements-inspired dark florals or the hot beverage she's sipping. Nope, you know fall is officially upon us when the 25-year-old star breaks out her favorite footwear trend.
You see, last winter Roberts couldn't stop, wouldn't stop wearing velvet shoes — specifically, those in a deep red hue. And now that temperatures are beginning to dip, it seems the actress is falling back into her favorite seasonal look with a high-heeled upgrade. Her style of choice for 2016? Burgundy Mary Jane pumps from CFDA Award-winning designer Paul Andrew. Because nothing feels better than some cozy velvet when things start to get cool...
Now, let's not forget the rest of the get-up: Her vintage-inspired yellow floral top is from Aritzia, and the high-waisted, mismatched-hem jeans (which you can totally DIY!) are from Mother. Plus, the cropped-ankle fit of the denim puts her pumps on display — because Roberts knows what's up.
While the shoes are definitely on the pricey side, there are many ways to incorporate velvet into your wardrobe — at any budget. Remember: It's what Emma would do.
You see, last winter Roberts couldn't stop, wouldn't stop wearing velvet shoes — specifically, those in a deep red hue. And now that temperatures are beginning to dip, it seems the actress is falling back into her favorite seasonal look with a high-heeled upgrade. Her style of choice for 2016? Burgundy Mary Jane pumps from CFDA Award-winning designer Paul Andrew. Because nothing feels better than some cozy velvet when things start to get cool...
Now, let's not forget the rest of the get-up: Her vintage-inspired yellow floral top is from Aritzia, and the high-waisted, mismatched-hem jeans (which you can totally DIY!) are from Mother. Plus, the cropped-ankle fit of the denim puts her pumps on display — because Roberts knows what's up.
While the shoes are definitely on the pricey side, there are many ways to incorporate velvet into your wardrobe — at any budget. Remember: It's what Emma would do.
Advertisement