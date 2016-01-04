The Shoe Trend Emma Roberts Loves (& You Will, Too)

It doesn't take long for us to notice a celebrity's latest fashion signature. Just a few post-gym sightings were enough to make the matching set synonymous with Taylor Swift's style. Kendall Jenner's wardrobe can be summed up with a few key items she wears over and over again. It makes it all the easier to
copy be inspired by their go-tos. The latest off-duty moment to obsess over comes courtesy of Emma Roberts: velvet shoes.
The actress' footwear of choice these days confirms a trend we've been calling for a while — the plushy fabric, beloved in the '90s, is the texture of the season. Whether it's in the form of burgundy booties for a coffee break or bright-red block heels with denim for a day out, richly textured kicks are an easy way to jazz up the jeans-and-blouse formula. Plus, Roberts procures some of her pairs from fast-fashion favorites like Topshop and Boohoo, so it's a win-win — no-fuss and actually affordable. Fall in love with the #OOTD-elevating look now, before snow hits the ground (that'll make maintenance a little trickier). See how Roberts champions the style, ahead.
