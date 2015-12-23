Proof Velvet Is Back In Full Force

We all know that holiday trends are kind of the worst — they force their way into our wardrobes in all their glitzy, sequined glory, only to make one or two brief appearances before they settle into their new home in the dusty, dark, and untouched corners of our closets.



Velvet, however, is one fabric associated with festive dressing that can actually work post-December 31. That's because it's rare to find a trend that can take so many forms: whether it's a hand-held clutch completing a going-out look, or a bold-hued dress that serves as a statement-making focal point. Plus, the fact that the fabric is so versatile means it's not just another fad you won't get proper wear out of.



To decide which route to take in introducing this seasonally appropriate texture into your wardrobe, we've rounded up our favorite pieces across categories that prove just how many options there are to choose from. Ahead, you'll find 30 unique ways to get away with wearing velvet for every occasion this season (and beyond).