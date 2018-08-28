Skip navigation!
High Waisted Pants
Shopping
Retro Swimsuits For The Vintage-Obsessed
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
2018's Biggest Swim Trend Is One We've Always Loved
Swimsuit trends can be pretty out-there: the contrasting seams, crazy cutouts, and bright prints we've been seeing left and right have definitely been
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jeans
In Defense Of Jeans That Hurt
Update: This story was originally published on May 14, 2014. My mom swore it'd happen to me someday. In 2007, I was showing off my latest find: $10
by
Leeann Duggan
Fashion
After 10 Years, I’ve Decided To Give Pants A Shot
A liberal combination of a conservative upbringing and apparent societal norms taught me at a young age that the number of styles and trends plus-size
by
Maria Sherman
Fashion
16 Cute Overalls You're Not Too Old To Wear
Like scrunchies, mini backpacks, or a Sour Patch Kids binge, you're never too old for a pair of overalls. Don't believe us? Well, you just need to know
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
The Sell Out
These Jeans Had A 1,000+ Person Wait List
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Rihanna Schools Us In The Art Of
Exceptionally
High-Wais...
There are a few very specific, unlikely fashion items that only Rihanna could turn us on to. Creeper sneakers? We now have them in every color. A meta
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Emma Roberts Breaks Out The Velvet Shoes Yet Again
Many elements of Emma Roberts' mid-week ensemble may scream "autumn," but the most indicative of the changing season isn't the Vetements-inspired dark
by
Ana Colon
Women's Fashion
What Moms
Really
Think Of Mom Jeans
It's no secret that being a mom means something different nowadays. Phone calls have turned into FaceTimes, "Not now, honey, Mommy's busy" has been
by
Crissy Milazzo
Styling Tips
What's The "Going-Out" Version Of The Mom Jeans Look?
By now, the mom jean has infiltrated the legs of the early fashion adopters in almost every neighborhood. Worn with a minimalist, cropped shirt and a
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The Internet Secretly Loves Flares — & This Is Its Top Rated Pair
Denim is a very personal matter. You find a style you love, a brand that has that almost-tailor-made fit, and you stick to it. They're the real staple in
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
What You Should
Really
Wear With Your High-Waisted Jeans
A crop top isn't the only thing you can wear with high-waisted jeans. Sure, it's a great solution because it hits in just the right place to show off the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Best High-Waisted Jeans For YOU
It's safe to say we've fully embraced the high-waisted trend over here at R29 HQ. In fact, we probably wear more high-waisted bottoms than not — you
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
"But...What If I Don't
Like
Mom Jeans?"
Hava writes: "I've noticed the mom jean trend really taking off lately. I like them — in theory — but I'm reluctant to buy into it because I always
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Makes Mom Jeans Look Awesome
Mom jeans can get a bad rap. The divisive — and at times reviled — ultra-high-waist and tapered shape can sometimes be just too reminiscent of
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Trends
Granny Panties Are Overtaking Thongs In Women's Underwear Drawers
Sure, teeny-tiny thongs may have been the definition of sexy back in the 2000s (and, of course, they inspired more than a couple of songs). But, these
by
Liza Darwin
Shopping
This Super-Practical Outfit Is Perfect For The Weekend
Update: When this story originally ran, we identified the subject as Aubrey Plaza. But, as some eagle-eyed commenters noted, this is not, in fact, Aubrey
by
Ana Colon
Styling Tips
How To Make Mom Jeans Work
Like any great revolution, the mom-jeans takeover has been met with some skepticism. Resistance, even. But, I'm a firm believer in their subtle
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Help! I Want High-Rise Jeans That Aren't Too High
Taylor Swift has kept the world guessing by baring her midriff while refusing to expose her belly button. But, while the matching-set look Swifty prefers
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
6 R29ers Test Drive Our Favorite Fall Denim
There's a lot that can be said about our personal love affairs with denim. From strong opinions (to wash or not to wash?) to nostalgia ('90s wide legs,
by
Jinnie Lee
Styling Tips
3 Denim Combos You Gotta Try Now
There's nothing as basic as denim — and we mean that in a good way. It makes up about half our wardrobe and can be easily paired with the other half.
by
Jada Wong
Shopping
20 High-Waisted Pants To Flatter Your Middle
The phrase "what goes up must come down" certainly relates to the style world. And, our inner Kelly Kapowski is thrilled to report that pants are on the
by
Jessica Velez
Trends
This Mother's Day, Show Your Mom Jeans You Care
Lately, my denim drawer runneth over. And, it's not because I have (what I would consider) too many jeans. It's just that the ones I'm favoring of late
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Strike An Ol' Hollywood Pose With These Swimmingly Cute, Retro Suits
Ah, summer. Time to pull out a teeny, tiny bikini, prance around in the sun, and throw back cheap beer while stuffing our faces with burgers and BBQ. No?
by
Erin Hagstrom
Politics
Mom Jeans No More! Rock This New Miami Line Of Vintage Cut-Offs
Mom jeans. We all know the term well, and our derrières avoid this type of denim at all costs. While the infamous mom jeans had their hayday back in the
by
Sarah Bromley
Politics
American Apparel's Men's Jeans: Vintage Done Right Or Mom Jeans F...
Back in April, we chatted exclusively with George Atlan, who teamed up with American Apparel to produce a denim line for the ladies that eschewed
by
Kristian Laliberte
Fashion
Mom Jeans and Mud "Shirts": The Row's Spring 2010 Collection Dres...
Forgive us for the end-of-the-week snark, but when it's nearing quittin' time, and we're presented with a lookbook of the likes of The Row's spring 2010
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Whyred's 3-Tone Jeans & High-Rise Platforms Have Us Pining For Ne...
Our love affair with Whyred and all the other extremely stylish Swedes is no secret. And while we generally expect to be delighted by every new delivery,
by
Us
