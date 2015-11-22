By now, the mom jean has infiltrated the legs of the early fashion adopters in almost every neighborhood. Worn with a minimalist, cropped shirt and a cocoon coat, the mom jean is the foundation of the standard cool-girl daytime weekend look. But for all the reasons it's awesome, it is not obviously, traditionally sexy, which makes it a challenging item to wear when you're heading out for the night.
But non-obviously sexy stuff is oftentimes the most alluring thing you can wear. To prove this point, we've found six outfits that feature mom jeans that look great paired with a cocktail (and not in a White-Zin-spritzer-at-Margaritaville sort of way).
But non-obviously sexy stuff is oftentimes the most alluring thing you can wear. To prove this point, we've found six outfits that feature mom jeans that look great paired with a cocktail (and not in a White-Zin-spritzer-at-Margaritaville sort of way).