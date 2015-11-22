What's The "Going-Out" Version Of The Mom Jeans Look?

Connie Wang
Photographed by Melodie Jeng.
By now, the mom jean has infiltrated the legs of the early fashion adopters in almost every neighborhood. Worn with a minimalist, cropped shirt and a cocoon coat, the mom jean is the foundation of the standard cool-girl daytime weekend look. But for all the reasons it's awesome, it is not obviously, traditionally sexy, which makes it a challenging item to wear when you're heading out for the night.

But non-obviously sexy stuff is oftentimes the most alluring thing you can wear. To prove this point, we've found six outfits that feature mom jeans that look great paired with a cocktail (and not in a White-Zin-spritzer-at-Margaritaville sort of way).

