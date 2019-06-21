TBH, the palazzo pant is one of our favorite summer silhouettes. We’re devoted trouser-ites here on the Shopping team, and while we certainly love the odd short or two, there’s nothing breezier than a pair of wide-legged pants that give your stems plenty of room to breathe while shielding them from the sun’s powerful rays. So you better believe that at this very moment, we’re adding at least one of these classic, jet-setting bottoms to our carts, in preparation for the sweltering days ahead.
While roomy pants come in many iterations these days, we’re suckers for the traditional high-waisted styling and and the full, elongated leg of the palazzo. (Don’t get these confused with culottes or gauchos, which are cropped well above the ankle, or with bell-bottoms, which flare out only from the knee.) Often accented with menswear-inspired pleats or a paperbag waist, today’s palazzos come in too many eye-catching colors and prints to narrow down, so expect a veritable rainbow of options as you click through to find your perfect easy-breezy, super-cool, summer pantaloons.
