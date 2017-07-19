Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Culottes
Weddings
The New, No-Dress Wedding Trend
by
Rachel Besser
More from Culottes
Fashion
17 Pairs of Breezy Pants You Can Sweat In
Camryn Cohen
Jul 19, 2017
Shopping
How To Actually Wear These 5 Tricky Trends
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jun 1, 2016
Shopping
16 Reasons To Finally Give Culottes A Chance
Alyssa Coscarelli
Apr 26, 2016
Fashion
Proof That Culottes Can Be Fancy As Hell
As far as bottoms go, culottes sort of fall halfway between everything. They're not quite shorts, and not yet trousers — they're too long for the
by
Ana Colon
Styling Tips
How To Wear All The Culottes You Bought Last Year
By now, you've probably jumped on the culotte bandwagon — after all, 2015 wouldn't have been the same without them. Looking back on the year, though,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Still Nervous About Culottes? The Secret Is In The Length
We understand. Skinny jeans are safe — they're fail-proof, for the most part, and they go with every single kind of top and shoe. But there's been a
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
3 Reasons To Stop Avoiding Culottes
Let's get one thing straight: Despite their tricky reputation, culottes are not the scary fashion risk they're made out to be. In fact, the loose,
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Don't Fear The Culotte! What You Need To Know Before Going Big
If I had a dollar for every time someone told me they can't wear culottes, don't know how to wear culottes, or are afraid of the trend altogether, I'd be
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Summer Denim Trends That Won't Make You Sweat Your Face Off
Despite their rep as a year-round staple, there are a few weeks per year where we'd sooner lick a subway pole than wear a leg full of denim. Luckily,
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
5 Reasons We're Still Falling For Culottes
We've been waxing poetic about culottes for almost a year now. And while the trouser trend has caught fire among the fashion flock, the wide-legged-ness
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Kate Bosworth Nails The Denim Culottes Look
We’ve known for awhile that JNCO Jeans — the ’90s dungarees with legs so comically wide they could conceal a skateboard — are staging a comeback.
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Wears Culottes To Have Lunch With Her Sisters
Kendall Jenner sure isn't one to shy away from controversial fashion choices. But, she followed up yesterday's eyebrow-raising look with a much less
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
How To Step Into The Biggest Pants Trend Of The Year
It's safe to say that culottes are having a moment. Well, to be fair, they've been having a moment, but it may be taking you a minute to hop on board
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Are Culottes Right For You?
Some trends are just easy to get behind (matching sets, Breton stripes). And others? Others are a little more divisive. Take culottes: The wide-legged
by
Jessica Chou
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Loves Culottes For Spring, Just Like Us
At first glance, you may think it would be difficult to find similarities between our closets and Kendall Jenner's (particularly if any of the price tags
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Forget Culottes — We Want Amber Heard's Wide-Legged Trousers
That first sunny, actually-warm week in April is truly something. The streets are packed, everyone's smiley and grateful to finally leave their bulky
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Olivia Palermo Wears Culottes For A NYC Walk
Sometimes, we like to clear our heads with a nice afternoon walk around the block. We take a breather from the office in our business-casual duds, or
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Culottes That Actually Make Your Legs Look Long? Gigi Hadid Did It
Whether you consider it a wardrobe staple or not, the culotte has been around for at least half a century. But, even despite its long history, there
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Lorde Picked Out Our First-Day-Of-Spring Outfit
It's hard not to get distracted by the glitz and glam of fall '15 runways. Spring hasn't even started, and we're already guilty of glossing over
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Victoria Beckham Braved Bare Ankles In Sub-Zero Temps
This weekend, the wind chill in New York City brought below-zero temps, but you never would've guessed a winter weather advisory was threatening by
by
Casey Lewis
Styling Tips
How To Dress For Work In 60 Seconds
Now that fall has ushered in some bone-chilling mornings, the last thing we want to do in the a.m. is leave the warm cocoon we've made in bed. But, with
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
These 5 Outfits Will Make You Want To Buy A Pair Of Culottes NOW
For the past couple of seasons, we've seen a culotte takeover in fashion. And, there's a reason: Culottes come in a breadth of widths, lengths, and
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
7 Fall Trends To Replace Your Old Faves
We're only halfway through August, but many of us are already mourning summer. But, instead of lamenting our loss, we at R29 HQ are looking at the change
by
Ellen Hoffman
Trends
Stop Being Afraid Of Culottes
Culottes are not easy. But, hey, we never back down in the face of a little fashion challenge. Especially one that pays off in spades and is as flattering
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
8 Closet Swaps Your Wardrobe NEEDS
Summer flings need not only apply to your love life. In this case, we’re referring to your closet and the pieces it’ll be flirting hard with this
by
Ellen Hoffman
San Francisco
Yes, You Can Wear Culottes Without Looking Like A Hot-Air Balloon
As a teenager, I distinctly remember my mom (who grew up in the '70s) trying to convince me to wear a pair of vintage culottes. She's always had an
by
Erin Hagstrom
Fashion
Rad Or Bad: Culottes, Spring 2011's Childhood Throwback
We're usually the first to snatch up a two-for-one deal, but spring's revival of the culotte has us pausing. The fit is wide and loose, which does
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted