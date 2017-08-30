Wedding dress codes can make us freak out. Beach chic? Upscale country? Semi-formal? Instead of taking a risk and wearing something fun and interesting, we usually find ourselves defaulting to a lackluster, safe dress. The fear that we'll stand out in all the wrong ways (read: underdressed, overdressed, or too on-theme) is just not worthwhile on another person's big day.
But just because it's someone else's wedding doesn't mean you shouldn't feel your best. The sweet spot is an outfit that's interesting and in the safe zone. And one of the easiest ways to zhuzh up a wedding look is by forgoing dresses altogether. Instead, bring pants and skirts into the mix. Even if you're headed to a black-tie event, a cool suit or formal midi and top will up the ante in an appropriate way. Ahead, five wedding-ready outfits that don't involve a single dress. Here's to switching things up a bit.